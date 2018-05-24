Seva Clinic Celebrates One Year Anniversary

By Dr. S.G. Appan

PEARLAND: Seva Clinic, a charity medical clinic serving the uninsured and under insured patients in the Pearland area has completed the one-year milestone and had a celebration attended by many officials and over 100 enthusiastic supporters on May19.

Seva clinic has seen over 1000 patients in the first year and is located at the Pearland neighborhood center building, 2335 N. Texas Avenue, Pearland, TX 7758. The clinic was founded by Dr. P. Vaduganathan, a cardiologist affiliated with Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and now several physicians, nurses, and mid-level providers volunteer their services to run this clinic. The clinic is open every Thursday between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm and is a walk-in clinic and no appointments are necessary.

Patients should be registered by 7 pm in order for them to be seen that evening. Pediatricians are available to see children on every second Thursdays. The anniversary event started with Honorable Mayor Tom Reid’s short prayer and moment of silence for those affected by the Santa Fe shooting. Dr. Vaduganathan gave a brief report of how the clinic was started with over 2 years of planning. He introduced the members of the Seva Clinic Board: Mayor Reid, Dr. Vaduganathan (Chairman & Medical Director), Dr. Bandhakavi (Medical Director), Joanne Barrett(Nursing director), Jim & Hita Dickson ( Treasurer), Jerry Farmer, Srikanth Venugopalan ( Secretary) , Dr. S.G. Appan and Dr. Deepa Iyengar ( Medical Director). Dr. Vaduganathan reported that now blood tests are done at Seva Clinic for a nominal charge of $5 per test if they can afford it. He also told that after Hurricane Harvey’s devastation, the Seva clinic doctors provided medical care to the Cambodian community at Rosharon, TX over two weekends.

Pearland Mayor Hon. Tom Reid admired the services of Seva Clinic and told the crowded audience that his vision is that Seva Clinic should have its own place and a building so that it can expand its services. Texas State Representative Hon. Ed Thompson congratulated Seva Clinic’s success and said that “When you want something done, tell a Texan it can’t be done.” Kyle Price, CEO, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, John Kelly, superintendent of Pearland ISD, Ms. Melissa Washington from Pearland chamber of commerce, and Brad Christen from the Pearland Neighborhood center spoke in praise of the clinic. The other members of Memorial Hermann Southeast and Pearland hospital who attended the event are Mario Garner, C.O.O, Kelly Ochoa, C.N.O, Dr. Glen Garner, C.M.O, Rebecca Lilly, Ashley Quinonez and Shannon Kimich. All the physicians and nurses had come in their white coat and Dr. Sandeep Gupta spoke about his good experience in the clinic.

Several members of Sri Meenakshi Temple attended the event and Sam Kannappan, Dr. S. G. Appan praised the clinic. Dr. Padmini Nathan congratulated Seva Clinic and pledged $5000 for the clinic to buy an EKG machine. Dr. Vaduganathan thanked all the donors particularly Memorial Hermann, Jim & Hita Dickson, Nach and Dr. Vaduganathan, Rajam & S.G. Appan and Glenda and Jerry Farmer. A certificate of recognition was given to all the physicians, nurses and the student volunteers including the ones from Turner High school. All the physicians, nurses, medical staff & students who are passionate to be part of Seva Clinc as volunteers deserve to be commended.