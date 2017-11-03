Seva Clinic Observes Health Promotion Day with Free Vaccinations

By Dr. P. Vaduganathan

PEARLAND: Seva Clinic in Pearland, a charity medical clinic observed Health Promotion Day on Saturday October 21, administering free Flu shots and Tetanus shots.

Seva clinic is a recent addition to the Pearland and is a free medical clinic for people in need. Recently lab services are added, and pediatric services are provided every second Thursday of each month in the same times. A community pharmacy has teamed up to provide free or inexpensive medications. Volunteer medical personnel run this clinic provide mainly primary care. Patients with medical emergencies, trauma and complex medical problems should go to the nearest Hospital.

The Seva Clinic emphasizes prevention and keeping our community healthy and avoid expensive hospital visits by addressing basic medical care. In line with its core mission on Saturday, October 21, 2017, Seva Clinic observed Health Promotion day and administered free flu and tetanus shots to the Pearland community at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Hall at W. Walnut St, Pearland. Mayor Reid of Pearland and Memorial Herman South east CEO Kyle Price gave opening remarks. Dr. P. Vaduganathan thanked the Seva Clinic members, Memorial Hermann South east hospital for getting us the Flu shots, Nurses and members from Brazoria County Health department for administering the Tetanus shots, and nursing students from San Jacinto school of nursing, Robert Turner High School students, UH College of Pharmacy students who enthusiastically participated in the event.

The clinic is open every Thursday between 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm. The address is: 2335 N Texas Avenue, Pearland, TX 77581 and is located at the intersection of the Rail road track and Broadway.