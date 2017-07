Seven-year-old’s mission to plant 750 trees

Isha Blokhra, a seven-year-old student from New Jersey, US, is travelling to India to begin her unique plantation drive.

Isha Blokhra recently learnt about global warming and the importance of trees at her school. When she asked her father what he wanted to do for his birthday, which he eventually left to Isha to decide, it was concluded that the family will celebrate living on earth by planting trees.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com