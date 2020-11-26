Sewa Receives “Love Takes Action” Award from New York Life

Houston: Sewa International announced today that it was awarded a $50,000 Love Takes Action Award from the New York Life Foundation. The grant will support the underserved community in Harris County, Texas, by providing food kits, distributing personal protective equipment (masks), hand sanitizers, and offering education and edutainment support to schoolchildren.

The Love Takes Action Award program awards $50,000 to local nonprofit organizations, which are championed by New York Life agents and employees. Arun Kankani was one of thirty-five community members from across the nation who demonstrated exceptional community service in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recognition for his contribution to the community, Mr. Kankani selected Sewa International to receive the $50,000 general support grant from the New York Life Foundation.

Ramesh Cherivirala, an agent with New York Life’s Sugarland Sales Office, and a supporter of Sewa International nominated Arun Kankani, President of Sewa International, for New York Life’s Love Takes Action award because he embodies the value of selfless love. “I know firsthand how much good work that Sewa volunteers do and have observed the discipline and diligence with which Arun Kankani leads Sewa International. I am thrilled that my proposal is one of the thirty-five chosen for support by the New York Life Foundation, and I am excited about the good work that Sewa International will do using the grant money,” Cherivirala said.

“This is both exciting and humbling,” Arun Kankani said. “We take the principle of selfless action seriously, and our volunteers embody the spirit of nishkama karma (working without seeking the fruits thereof). This award is a recognition of the spirit of our volunteers. I am just the humble, formal recipient. I thank the New York Life Foundation for recognizing the work we do and for the spirit in which we do our work.”

Sandeep Khadkekar, Vice President, Marketing and Fund Development, Sewa International, said: “Our thanks to Ramesh Cherivirala for taking the time and the initiative to nominate Arun Kankani. In the midst of a very challenging year, it is satisfying to know that our people and our work are being recognized with a grant from the New York Life Foundation that we will use to continue to improve the lives of the underserved in our community.”