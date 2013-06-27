HCC- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

SF Bay Area Students Win ‘Renaissance Award’

Added by Indo American News on June 27, 2013.
Saved under US South Asian
“The PDH Brainwaves” award winners are (l-r): Aditya Shankar Arnav Jain, Pranav Uppiliappan, Raj Shah, Purvi Shah (co-team manager), Lata Jindal (team manager), Maya Shah, Shubra Tiwari and Shreya Jindal.Read more at http://www.indiawest.com/news/11680-sf-bay-area-students-win-renaissance-award.html#42bgL4GGezktO8Gc.99

“The PDH Brainwaves” award winners are (l-r): Aditya Shankar Arnav Jain, Pranav Uppiliappan, Raj Shah, Purvi Shah (co-team manager), Lata Jindal (team manager), Maya Shah, Shubra Tiwari and Shreya Jindal

By Indiawest

“The PDH Brainwaves” comprising of seven elementary Indian American school students, Aditya Sankar, Arnav Jain, Maya Shah, Pranav Uppiliappan, Raj Shah, Shreya Jindal and Shubra Tiwari, won the “Renaissance Award” at the Destination Imagination Global Finals tournament held in Tennessee last month.

The Destination Imagination program encourages teams of learners to have fun, take risks, focus, and frame challenges while incorporating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, the arts, and service learning.

The Renaissance Award recognizes those who demonstrate extraordinary amounts of effort and preparation in their solutions or outstanding skill in engineering, design or performance.

Every year, DI publishes a set of challenges for which teams find creative solutions and present their solution at various tournaments.

The Global Finals is the culminating event of every Destination Imagination season. In May, over 1200 teams from teams from 45 states, seven Canadian provinces and 13 countries gather to showcase their challenge solutions.

After winning the Silicon Valley regional tournaments, and the California state tournaments, the “PDH Brainwaves” team was invited to the Global Finals.
Read more at www.indiawest.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

One Response to SF Bay Area Students Win ‘Renaissance Award’

  1. lasertest February 8, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Right away I am ready to do my breakfast, later than having my breakfast coming
    yet again to read further news.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *