SF Bay Area Students Win ‘Renaissance Award’

By Indiawest

“The PDH Brainwaves” comprising of seven elementary Indian American school students, Aditya Sankar, Arnav Jain, Maya Shah, Pranav Uppiliappan, Raj Shah, Shreya Jindal and Shubra Tiwari, won the “Renaissance Award” at the Destination Imagination Global Finals tournament held in Tennessee last month.

The Destination Imagination program encourages teams of learners to have fun, take risks, focus, and frame challenges while incorporating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, the arts, and service learning.

The Renaissance Award recognizes those who demonstrate extraordinary amounts of effort and preparation in their solutions or outstanding skill in engineering, design or performance.

Every year, DI publishes a set of challenges for which teams find creative solutions and present their solution at various tournaments.

The Global Finals is the culminating event of every Destination Imagination season. In May, over 1200 teams from teams from 45 states, seven Canadian provinces and 13 countries gather to showcase their challenge solutions.

After winning the Silicon Valley regional tournaments, and the California state tournaments, the “PDH Brainwaves” team was invited to the Global Finals.

