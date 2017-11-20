IAN- Home Page
Shaadi Abhi Baaki Hai Movie Review

Added by Indo American News on November 20, 2017.
STORY: Two young people from contrasting social strata fall head-over-heels in love with one another and mutually decide to tie the knot. But, the negative entities in their lives have chalked out an evil plan to separate them.

REVIEW: All hell breaks loose when a foreign-return rich girl Jugnu (Mansi Dovhal) gets into a steady relationship with a local lad Jaan (Amit Bhaskar) whose socioeconomic standing is nowhere close to her wealthy-yet-classless family. Puffed with pride, the brothers and their father (Prem Chopra) choose ‘dignity’ over social embarrassment and that’s where the bizarre series of senseless twists and turns begin.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

