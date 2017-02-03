Shaam E Ghazal: An Evening of Poetry

HOUSTON: International Hindi Association, Houston Chapter (IHA) and India Culture Center (ICC) proudly presents on Friday February 10, an evening filled of joy, entertainment and love by our own Houstonian Nausha Asrar and Archana Panda from California. This wonderful duo of poets will take you to a new height with their soft, passionate and absorbing Ghazals. In addition to this there will be interactive games and prizes to be won on Valentine’s weekend. To top it all there will be a melodious singer who will take the audience to another level with his soulful Bollywood Ghazals.

To make it more memorable this all comes with complimentary wine, sumptuous dinner and take away pictures at the program.

Also, when you attend this program you are furthering the cause of Hindi in America as this is a fund-raising event for IHA and proceeds from this program will be entirely used for ‘Prasar’ and ‘Prachar’ of Hindi at the newly started classes at VVM.

Do not miss this wonderful opportunity to enjoy and at the same time enhance the cause of ‘Hindi’ language.



Contact 281-3830348 for more information.