Shaan Spreads a Musical Message of Love in Houston

By Vanshika Vipin Varma

STAFFORD: An awareness raising campaign couldn’t have gotten better than having fans groove to the memorable love songs presented by one of India’s most versatile singers. One of the most popular voices and fondly known as ‘Magician of Melody’, Shaan embarked on his USA Tour to raise opioid epidemic awareness with his first show ‘Shaan Love in Concert’ in Houston on Saturday, July 7 at the Stafford Centre. The concert – to resound Love was presented by Rajender Singh of Star Promotion in association with Karya Property Management & Amir Dodhiya.

Shaan was seen mingling with his fans through a special meet and greet organized at Parivar grocers a night prior to the concert. A memorable night before the doozy show, had fans in awe of the megastar and were undoubtedly awaiting to be a part of the concert the next day. The event concluded with delectable dinner hosted by Nirmaz Food Boutique.

The D-day finally arrived and the Concert kicked off with melodious songs sung by playback singer Arpita Mukherjee, a popular contestant from Fame Gurukul. She charmed the audience with famous songs like Lag ja gale, Ghoomar and Pyaar karne waale.

While the audiences were rejoicing the show, the star of the evening, and one of the most multi talented singers of India, Shaan hit the stage. A multi lingual Indian playback singer, Shaan is most popularly known for his voices for romantic and melodious songs. He came to fame with his hit albums Loveology, Tanha Dil, Aksar and Tishnagi and then there was no looking back for him. He emerged in his dashing avatar, dancing to the tunes of his famous song Don from the movie Don, while he sang and kept the audience in high spirits.

Not forgetting to greet the overwhelmed audience and acquainting them with the musicians in his humble style, he opened up to a medley of songs and cheered the audiences. He sang some of the most prominent songs like Char kadam from PK, Kuch na kaho from 1942 – A Love Story and Tumko paya hai from Om Shanti Om.

Through their songs, he also paid a musical tribute to some of the notable singers of yesteryears, Mukesh, Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Da. He also made the audiences groove to the hit songs by Sonu Nigam. His enthralling performance went on for almost four hours and the nostalgia could be felt through his songs Woh pehli baar, Jab se tere naina and Chand sifarish. He kept the audience engaged by interacting with them and having them perform with him.

He drew the audiences in with All of me, a song originally by John Legend. The timeless motif of Love and Relationships was kept alive through songs like Mein kabhi batlata nahi, Phoolon ka taron ka, Yaaro dosti, Dil chahta hai, Tanha dil. It was truly an emotional moment when he paid tribute to his father, the late music director Manas Mukherjee, whom he lost at the age of 14. He recalled by singing Khushboo hu mein from the film Shayad, composed by his father and sung by Late Mohammad Rafi.

While expressing love through relationships, how could he forget his love for his Motherland India. He received an ovation from the audience as soon as he took to his patriotic side by singing songs like Vandemataram, Bharat desh hai mera, E mere watan ke logo, and Suno gaur se duniya walo.

The audiences were in for a cute little surprise as soon as Voice Kids India contestant from New Jersey, Ishaan Tangirala hit the stage. The 8 year old was lauded for melodiously singing Kuhu kuhu bole koyaliya, Bum bum bole and Do you want a partner in duet with Shaan.

The overjoyed audience put in special requests of their favorite songs and humbly giving in to their requests, Shaan – Arpita duo sang few songs like Tujhe dekha to ye jaana sanam, Gerua, Dekha ek khwab. In the last leg of the show, Shaan depicted various stages of love by singing Woh ladki hai kahan, Kuch to hua hai, Ladki kyu na jane kyu, Bhoolja. Sharing a thoughtful message with the audience, he said “Stay happy & positive and out of depression, don’t let any bad memories come in your way”.

Throughout, the performances were graced by local dancers. Their energetic dance and props took the show to a different level altogether. Excellent Live Sounds, LED wall & backline instruments were provided by Darshak Thacker from Krishna Sounds Productions.

Rajender singh appreciatively said, “I am thankful to the Houston audience and look forward to entertaining them more and more. Thanks to Karya Property Management, Amir Dodhiya, Laxmi, Gopal Savjani and Harish Kathrani, and a special thanks to Deputy Consul General Surendra Adhana and Sri Preston Kulkarni for coming and supporting the event.”

Upcoming show includes Indian Comedian, Atul Khatri on August 17 at Stafford Civic Centre.

To buy your tickets and for further information call Rajender Singh at 281-222-4500 or visit starpromotioninc.com