Eye Level- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Shaan to release song using instruments from world over on World Music Day

Added by Indo American News on June 21, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Shaan has made a place for himself in modern Bollywood music because of his versatility.

Shaan has made a place for himself in modern Bollywood music because of his versatility.

Singer Shaan is set to release a song on Wednesday using a variety of musical instruments from across the world, which is also the World Music Day. From Dizi, the Chinese flute to the Bodhrán, the Irish drum to other unique instruments like Abakua, Cowbell, Bongo, Timbales, Bagpipes, Tabla among others, a variety of instruments from around the world will be heard in the song.

“When I travel, I always stop at every roadside musical performance. It helps me understand the vibe of the place better and in a strange way makes me feel a part of their community. Music plays such an important part in making the world smaller and happier. That’s why we thought of creating one song that demonstrates all these emotions together, give it a listen,” Shaan said in a statement.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *