Shaan to release song using instruments from world over on World Music Day

Singer Shaan is set to release a song on Wednesday using a variety of musical instruments from across the world, which is also the World Music Day. From Dizi, the Chinese flute to the Bodhrán, the Irish drum to other unique instruments like Abakua, Cowbell, Bongo, Timbales, Bagpipes, Tabla among others, a variety of instruments from around the world will be heard in the song.

“When I travel, I always stop at every roadside musical performance. It helps me understand the vibe of the place better and in a strange way makes me feel a part of their community. Music plays such an important part in making the world smaller and happier. That’s why we thought of creating one song that demonstrates all these emotions together, give it a listen,” Shaan said in a statement.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com