Shabana Azmi on Oscars red carpet: It’s a desperation to conform to set standards of beauty

Veteran actress and activist Shabana Azmi is amazed to see the desperation to conform to set beauty standards at the Oscars red carpet, and called it a huge pity.

“Watching Oscar Red Carpet and I am struck by the desperation to conform to set standards of beauty,” Shabana tweeted on Sunday.

Credit: indianexpress.com