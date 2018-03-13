Shabana Azmi on Oscars red carpet: It’s a desperation to conform to set standards of beauty
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi doesn’t think highly of Oscars red carpet.
Veteran actress and activist Shabana Azmi is amazed to see the desperation to conform to set beauty standards at the Oscars red carpet, and called it a huge pity.
“Watching Oscar Red Carpet and I am struck by the desperation to conform to set standards of beauty,” Shabana tweeted on Sunday.
Credit: indianexpress.com