SBI Home Page
Ad Mark – Home Page

Shabana Azmi on Oscars red carpet: It’s a desperation to conform to set standards of beauty

Added by Indo American News on March 13, 2018.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi doesn’t think highly of Oscars red carpet.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi doesn’t think highly of Oscars red carpet.

Veteran actress and activist Shabana Azmi is amazed to see the desperation to conform to set beauty standards at the Oscars red carpet, and called it a huge pity.

“Watching Oscar Red Carpet and I am struck by the desperation to conform to set standards of beauty,” Shabana tweeted on Sunday.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *