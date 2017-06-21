Shah Rukh Khan hands over Rs 5000 to Ranbir Kapoor to settle their ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ feud

Ranbir Kapoor was happy that ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ – a title that he suggested – had been finalised for the Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer directed by Imtiaz Ali. He said he wants Rs 5000 as a reward and in cash. To which, Shah Rukh had playfully tweeted, “Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it… The title ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ was never ever suggested by him! So he doesn’t win the Rs 5,000 reward.”

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com