Shahbaz to succeed Nawaz as PM, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to take over in the interim

PML-N leaders, in a parliamentary committee meeting headed by ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday, decided that Nawaz’s younger brother, Shahbaz Sharif, should take over as the party’s leader in parliament.

Additionally, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who was till Friday the petroleum minister, will take over as interim prime minister till the time Shahbaz is elected to parliament, and then to the prime minister’s office.

Credit: dawn.com