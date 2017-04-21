Shampa GopiKrishna Workshop @ Rhythm India

STAFFORD: This past weekend on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16, the Rhythm India Bollywood Dance Company hosted a 2-day workshop with the one and only Shampa GopiKrishna. Shampa is a celebrity dancer and choreographer from India. She is the daughter of Legendary Kathak Maestro Shri. Gopi Krishna. She has won twice the popular reality TV Dance Show called Jhalak Dikhla Ja on Colors TV. Her choreography has been showcased in Bollywood Blockbusters like Baajirao Mastani, Dhoom 3 and Neerja. She choreographed the songs Pinga and Malang. She was the celebrity choreographer on “So You Think You Can Dance – India” in 2016.

Needless to say the workshop was a huge hit with all those who signed up for it. There were three batches on both days for Juniors (8 – 12 yrs) in Batch 1, Youth and Adults (Advance level) in Batch 2, and Youth and Adults (Elementary to Intermediate) in Batch 3. On day one they learned Bollywood style dances as well as lyrical / contemporary style. On day two they got to learn a semi classical style dance to the popular song Deewani Mastani.

Arzan Gonda the Artistic Director of Rhythm India said, that she was very grateful that Shampa was able to make it to the Rhythm India Studio and was able to share her passion and talent with all the students. In addition, during the showcase for the parents, Arzan spoke about her memories of Shampa and herself in school together.

Shampa was very impressed with the caliber of the students, and congratulated each and every participant. She said, “I am very surprised and happy to see the potential these students have, they were able to pick up so many new routines in such a short time”.

Rhythm India conducts dance workshops for its students and for the public all year round. The goal is to expose their students to the best choreographers and dancers in the business. They have workshops planned throughout the year. The next big event for Rhythm India is “Bollywood Blast 2017” which is on Sunday, September 3, 2017 at the Miller Outdoor Theatre. Rhythm India is looking for dancers and actors for this production. All dance styles are welcome!

Auditions for Bollywood Blast are open to the public for all age groups (Kids, Juniors, Youth and Adults) – on Sunday, April 23 and Sunday, April 30 between 2:00 – 4:00pm.

For further information to audition, visit www.rhythm-india.com or call 281 968 9479