Shampa Mukerji Running for Judge in Harris County

By Arun Prakash

HOUSTON: Shampa Mukerji, a Houston lawyer, is running for Judge of the 269th Civil District Court in Harris County. This court is located in Houston, TX and serves all of Harris County.

Shampa Mukerji is running as a Democrat and is involved in a primary with one other opponent. Her primary election is March 6, 2018. If she wins the primary race, she will earn a spot on the general election ballot in November 2018. “I would be the first elected South Asian female judge in Harris County,” Mukerji said.

As the daughter of immigrants, Mukerji has a unique perspective to bring to the local judiciary and the community. Her focus is equal access to the courts for all. She promised to “take every action available to her to ensure that all litigants have their voices heard in her court, regardless of their income level, race, background, or education.”



Shampa Mukerji is a native Houstonian. Her parents, Satya R. and Puspa Chatterjee, immigrated to the United States in the late 1960s. Shampa’s father was an engineer who spent his career in the oil and gas industry. Her mother, a college graduate, dedicated her time to raising their three children.

Shampa attended Northwestern University, where she completed her Bachelor’s degree in Communications in three years. She then returned home to Houston to attend the University of Houston Law Center. In law school, Shampa served on the Houston Journal of Health Law & Policy as an Editor and as Chief Justice of the Honor Court. These endeavors ignited a desire in Shampa to serve her community by running for judge.

As judge, Shampa will focus on judicial efficiency, saying, “It will be important to run the court docket as efficiently as possible, while also being flexible due to the changes that have resulted in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.”

For more than a decade, Shampa has successfully practiced in multiple areas of civil litigation representing individuals, corporations, small business owners, and other civil litigants. Shampa currently practices at the Mukerji Law Firm alongside her husband, Sam Mukerji, who founded the firm. Their work is dedicated to plaintiffs’ personal injury litigation. Shampa currently manages over 500 personal injury cases at the Mukerji Law Firm. Shampa and Sam have three children and are proud to be raising their family in Houston.

Dr. Ragini and Dr. Radheshaym Miryala recently held a fundraiser for Shampa at their Seabrook home.

The last day to register to vote for the March 2018 Primary is Monday, February 5. Early voting will take place from Tuesday, February 20 – Friday, March 2. The Primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 6. For more information, visit www.mukerjiforjudge.com.