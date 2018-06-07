Sharad Kavadi Celebrates 85th Birthday

By Pramod Kulkarni

SUGAR LAND: All of us would like to celebrate our 85th birthday in good health and in the company of family and close friends.

One among us who has achieved this precious goal is Sharad Kavadi, a 40-year resident of Houston. A native of Maharashtra in India, Kavadi came to the United States in the 1960s.

An engineering architect, Kavadi spent his entire professional career with Bechtel, the leading engineering and construction contractor. Most of his career was spent in Houston, but he also had stints in New York, Louisville, Kentucky and San Francisco.

Kavadi’s 85th birthday celebration took place in the Sugar Land home of his son, Dr. Vivek and wife Madhavi, on Sunday, June 2.

Close family, who were on hand to celebrate the birthday were his wife Sudha, daughter Manisha, a lawyer residing in Washington D.C. and grandsons Raj, Sameer and Amit.

About 50 close friends and wellwishers attended the poolside celebration. The evening began with a classical music recital featuring Shane Monds on the sitar and young Vikram Banga on the tabla.

Friends took the stage to extol Kavadi’s pioneer role in enriching the Marathi community’s cultural experiences and his creative talents in staging the earliest Marathi three-act plays in Houston.