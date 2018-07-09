IAN- Home Page
Sharifs’ trial ends, tribulations begin

Added by Indo American News on July 9, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
LONDON: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrives at his office on Friday to address a news conference after he was sentenced to 10 years in prison by an accountability court in Islamabad.—AFP

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was awarded 10 years in prison by an accountability court in the Avenfield properties reference on Friday, while his daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Mohammad Safdar were sentenced to seven years’ and one-year imprisonment, respectively, for abetment, dealing a severe blow to the PML-N only a few weeks before the general elections.

Judge Mohammad Bashir of the accountability court also ordered forfeiture of their property in the Avenfield Apartments, Park Lane, London and imposed £8 million (approx Rs1,292m) fine on Nawaz Sharif and £2 million (approx Rs323m) on Maryam Nawaz. The money will go into the state treasury.

Click here to read more…

Credit: dawn.com

