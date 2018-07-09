Sharifs’ trial ends, tribulations begin

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was awarded 10 years in prison by an accountability court in the Avenfield properties reference on Friday, while his daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Mohammad Safdar were sentenced to seven years’ and one-year imprisonment, respectively, for abetment, dealing a severe blow to the PML-N only a few weeks before the general elections.

Judge Mohammad Bashir of the accountability court also ordered forfeiture of their property in the Avenfield Apartments, Park Lane, London and imposed £8 million (approx Rs1,292m) fine on Nawaz Sharif and £2 million (approx Rs323m) on Maryam Nawaz. The money will go into the state treasury.

