Sharmeen bags Robert F Kennedy award for ‘The Price of Forgiveness’

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has won 49th Annual Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for her much-talked documentary: “A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness”.

Chinoy had produced and directed the documentary which had already won Oscar Award. The documentary was chosen by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, under Television – International category.

Credit:dawn.com