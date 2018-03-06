IAN- Home Page
Shashi Kapoor, Sridevi remembered at Oscars

Added by Indo American News on March 6, 2018.
Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor

Indian cinema icon Shashi Kapoor and India’s first female superstar Sridevi were honoured at the 90th Academy Awards ceremony here during the “In Memoriam” montage. The Indian stars got a musical tribute by Eddie Vedder who took the stage to sing Tom Petty’s “Room at the top”.

Actress Jennifer Garner introduced the segment by paying tribute to late star Audrey Hepburn. “There is no joy without sorrow,” Garner said, and then acknowledged the loss of film world with the departed souls.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

