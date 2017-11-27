Shekhar Kapur questions censoring of Padmavati

Acclaimed director Shekhar Kapur on Sunday questioned the ‘censoring’ of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, while arguing that while Bhansali was a good filmmaker, he had never made political films.

“I know the filmmaker, I know the film and you know the film. The intention of the filmmaker was not to create controversy. He is a great filmmaker, but he has never been a political filmmaker,” he said at a Masterclass on the sidelines of the ongoing 48th International Film Festival of India.

Credit: indianexpress.com