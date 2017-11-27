Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Shekhar Kapur questions censoring of Padmavati

Added by Indo American News on November 27, 2017.
Saved under Bollywood News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

padmavati-fea3

Acclaimed director Shekhar Kapur on Sunday questioned the ‘censoring’ of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, while arguing that while Bhansali was a good filmmaker, he had never made political films.

“I know the filmmaker, I know the film and you know the film. The intention of the filmmaker was not to create controversy. He is a great filmmaker, but he has never been a political filmmaker,” he said at a Masterclass on the sidelines of the ongoing 48th International Film Festival of India.

Click here to read more

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *