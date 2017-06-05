Eye Level- Home Page
Sher Bahadur Deuba becomes sole candidate in Nepal prime ministerial race

Added by Indo American News on June 5, 2017.
Outgoing Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the CPN (Maoist Centre) proposed Deuba’s candidacy. (Source: PTI Photo)

Veteran Nepalese politician Sher Bahadur Deuba is set to become the country’s prime minister for the fourth time as he is the sole candidate in the election slated to take place later on Sunday. Deuba, President of the Nepali Congress party, became the sole candidate in the prime ministerial race, after the main opposition CPN-UML decided not to field its candidate. The voting is said to be a mere formality to pave his way for the post, Kathmandu Post reported.

Outgoing Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the CPN (Maoist Centre) proposed Deuba’s candidacy while senior NC leader Ram Chandra Poudel seconded the proposal at the Parliament Secretariat which on Friday published the schedule to elect the new prime minister on majority basis.

