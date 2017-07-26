Shilpa Shetty ditched sugar for 3 weeks and she looks much slimmer!

Sugar is one thing we can’t do without – knowingly or unknowingly. Of course, we can still ditch cakes, chocolates and sugary beverages, but what about the more benevolent sources like fruits? Is it possible to stay off them for three weeks? Well, Shilpa Shetty Kundra did, and not just sugar, she stayed away from gluten and dairy too! The fit mommy posed a challenge to her fitness freak fans to #DitchTheSugar. She made it easier for us as she reduced the duration from three to two weeks and focused only on sugar. But considering our addiction, that’s still not even close to being easy-peasy!

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com