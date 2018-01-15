Shilpa Shinde wins Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan becomes first runner-up

Shilpa Shinde has been announced as the winner of Bigg Boss 11. The Babiji Ghar Par Hai fame has left behind television’s much-loved bahu Hina Khan who had a huge fan following much before she entered the house of Bigg Boss. Salman Khan declared Shilpa as the winner amidst much excitement of the fans and the studio audience. Much before the official announcement, the social media users picked Shilpa as their favourite contestant and expressed their wish of watching her lift the trophy of the winner.

