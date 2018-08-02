Shirdi Sai Baba Utsava Vigraha and Simhasana Prathistha at Char Dham Temple

THE WOODLANDS: Sai Baba of Shirdi in Maharastra, India, popularly known as “Shirdi Sai Baba” is considered to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva and Dattatreya. An “Utsava Vigraha” or a proxy icon of the Baba was installed at the Char Dham Hindu Temple, The Woodlands on the 26 and 27 of July 2018 as per the instructions laid down in the Hindu scriptures.

The two day grand ceremony that began on the evening of 26th culminated with the Pallaki Seva (procession) of Baba’s Vigraha (icon) around the temple at the sunset hours of 27th. Approximately 500 volunteers and devotees participated in the event.

As per the Hindu tradition, hymns and mantras are recited to invite the original deity to be a resident guest at the temple through a special ceremony called the “Prana Prathistha”. The eyes of the deity is opened for the first time during the event. At Chardham, Bhagadvadanugna, Vishwaksenapooja, Punyahavachanam, Ritvikvaranam, Rakshbandhanam, Panchgavyaprasanam, Mrutsangrahanam, Ajasradeeparadhana, Panchagavyaprasanam, Mrutsangrahanam, Ankuraropanam, Agniprathisththa, Yagasala vastuhomam, Kumbha Aavahanam, Kumbha Aradhanam, Vukta homam, Poornahuti, Netronmeelanam etc were some of the rituals that marked the occasion. All ceremonies were conducted by a team of three qualified priests under the leadership of the head priest, Pandit Srikiran Narayanam.

A complete face lift of the existing Vigraha also marked the event. The seat of the existing icon was fitted with a gold plated covering and a new crown installed. Besides the crown, the existing deity was also fitted with a new umbrella and a Malai (garland).