Shorter movies, no intervals: SRK spells out future of cinema

Digitisation and big data will change how we make, market and consume cinema in the future, actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan said on Saturday.

“There will be radical changes in content. Movies will be shorter, without interval, and stories will be based on social and psychological geographies instead of physical geographical boundaries,” he said at the ET Global Business Summit in New Delhi.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com