Sikh cabbie assaulted, turban snatched by passengers in US

NEW YORK: A 25-year-old Sikhcab driver in the US was assaulted and his turban knocked-off by drunk passengers, an incident the police was investigating as a possible hate crime.

The incident took place here early on Sunday morning and has left Harkirat Singh, an immigrant from Punjab who moved to the US three years ago, scared.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com