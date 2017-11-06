Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Sikh teen beaten in US, family claims hate crime

November 6, 2017
Saved under Diaspora
WASHINGTON: A 14-year-old Sikh boy was punched and knocked down by his classmate in the Washington State with his father claiming that his son was targeted because he is of Indian descent, media reports have said.

The boy wearing a traditional Sikh turban was beaten less than a block outside of the city’s Kentridge High School. The assault happened last week and has since drawn outrage from the boy’s family, The New Tribune reported.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

