Silence of Pakistan, Turkey on Chinese repression of Uyghur Muslims outrageous: US lawmakers

WASHINGTON: It is outrageous that countries such as Pakistan, Turkey and Gulf states, who have led global efforts in support of the Rohingya refugees, have turned their back on the repression of Uyghur Muslims in China, American lawmakers have said. “We ought to especially call out the Muslim countries that are saying nothing,” Congressman Brad Sherman said during a Congressional hearing Wednesday. “Whether that be Turkey, Pakistan, the Gulf states, it is simply outrageous that they do so little to help the Rohingya and turn their back completely on Uyghurs,” Sherman said.

Uyghurs – a Muslim minority group inside China – have been reportedly subject to increasing repression by Chinese authorities in Xinjiang autonomous region in the country’s northwest. Human Rights Watch says China is holding at least a million Uyghurs in “re-education camps” with the crackdown against the minority group growing since 2016. Sherman alleged that China is repressing its Uyghur population on a massive scale. “The Chinese government has, as noted in a recent UN meeting, turned Xinjiang into something resembling a massive internment camp shrouded in secrecy, a sort of no rights zone.”

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com