‘Silsila’ explores the complexities of modern love stories

They say lucky are those who find love and friendship in the same person, but what happens when one is torn between those two emotions? Today, relationships are more complicated than ever before and highlighting the complexities of modern-day love stories is an upcoming drama, ‘Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’. It launches tonight, and will air every Monday to Friday at 10 pm on Colors. The story revolves around Mauli (Aditi Sharma) and Kunal (Shakti Arora), a perfect couple with a perfect life. But one day, the docile and loving Nandini (Drashti Dhami) enters their world and changes it forever.

Talking about the bold concept, Manisha Sharma, Programming Head of the channel, said, “With ‘Silsila‘…, we are exploring an evolved and modern love story. The twists and turns every relationship goes through often complicates situations, making people break boundaries. This complicated yet interesting space will keep everyone intrigued; it will have the viewers ponder over the difference between what feels right and what seems wrong.”

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com