SIMA, Leuva Patidar & Bhakta Groups Donate to Mayor’s Harvey Relief Fund

HOUSTON: An Indian-American delegation, including board members of Small Independent Motel Association (SIMA) and members of Leuva Patidar and Bhakta community members, met with Houston City Council and Mayor Sylvester Turner on October 24 to present a donation check of $151,000 towards the Mayor’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

SIMA President Hasu Patel spoke to Mayor Turner and City Council members about what SIMA and the Indian-American community members had done in their continuous hurricane relief efforts. In turn, Mayor Turner presented SIMA with a proclamation and named October 24, 2017 as the Small Independent Motel Association day in Houston, Texas.

“Today, we are here to reaffirm our commitment to support the City in times of need. We look forward to continuing working with the City to ensure that we recover and that we become stronger, together.” said Hasu Patel, while addressing the Mayor Turner and the City Council.

“Thank you so much and I’m reminded as I look at you, of a great teacher who said ‘if I am not for myself, who am I, if I am only for myself, what am I, if not now, when?’ and you exemplify that.” said City of Houston Mayor Pro Tem Ellen Cohen. Council members on hand for the presentation included Council members Jerry Davis and Jack Christie..