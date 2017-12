Singapore top destination for Chinese investment, India 37th

India has slipped six notches to 37th position among 60 major economies in the world in terms of their attractiveness to Chinese firms, while Singapore topped the list compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

According to the latest EIU’s China Going Global Investment Index, Singapore overtook the US as the most attractive destination for Chinese overseas direct investment.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com