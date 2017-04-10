Six Indian-Americans among Ellis Island Medal of Honour

HOUSTON: PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, author Fareed Zakaria are amongst six Indian-Americans nominated for the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honour 2017 – the highest civilian award in the US for immigrants.

Among 88 named recipients, the four other Indian-Americans are Harman International Industries chairman CEO Dinesh Paliwal, Dr Annapoorna S Kini, Yashvant Patel, Mohan H Patel, as well as Pakistani-American Dr Adil Haider.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com