Six Indian-Americans among Ellis Island Medal of Honour

Indian-Americans

HOUSTON: PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, author Fareed Zakaria are amongst six Indian-Americans nominated for the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honour 2017 – the highest civilian award in the US for immigrants.

Among 88 named recipients, the four other Indian-Americans are Harman International Industries chairman CEO Dinesh Paliwal, Dr Annapoorna S Kini, Yashvant Patel, Mohan H Patel, as well as Pakistani-American Dr Adil Haider.

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

