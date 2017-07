Six NRIs booked for harassing woman over dowry

PHAGWARA (Punjab): Six members of an NRI family were on Sunday booked for allegedly harassing a woman for dowry, the police has said.

Manbir Kaur complained to police that her husband Harsimran Singh and five of her in-laws have been harassing her for dowry after she got married in 2008.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com