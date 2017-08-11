Six Tips for Making the Most of the End of Summer & Preparing for School to Start

HOUSTON: It’s natural to cherish the summer months; the weather is nice, the days are longer and your child is on vacation. With the season starting to wind down, it is important to seize any opportunity you can to prepare for the return of the school year.

Best in Class put together six tips to help you enjoy the end of your summer while still getting back-to-school ready:

A Change of Scenery

Once the school year begins, you may find yourself in a routine that doesn’t allow for much time to travel. Take advantage of the final weeks of summer vacation with a small trip away from home. Spend a weekend exploring a new environment even if it’s as simple as a new park or a museum.

Make a List

Everyone loves a good bucket list. Chances are, there are a few things your child would love to do before school resumes. Rather than just guessing what those might be, take an afternoon to brainstorm a list of possible activities with your child’s input. Then, decide which ideas are the most realistic for your family. It may be extra exciting if you let the winning ideas be a surprise.

Shop the Sales

August is the prime month for back-to-school shopping deals. Take advantage of this opportunity to find the supplies your child needs for the new year. See if your school has provided a list of required materials, and if not, do a little research into what the grade level typically requires.

Create a Calendar

If you have more than one child, chances are you have multiple schedules to keep track of. With the coming of the school year, it can be a challenge to organize them all. Create a master calendar for your family’s week and be sure to include time for yourself and your spouse. This will make it easier to coordinate who will be taking which child to which event. Color coding can help to streamline this process.

Establish a Sleep Schedule

Bedtime routines tend to become more relaxed in the summer months. With longer days and no early morning commitment for your child, it is easy to fall out of your routine. To prevent a rude awakening the week classes resume, begin easing your child back into school bedtime a few weeks before.

Research Tutors

It’s never too early to begin considering additional learning opportunities for your child. Look into programs in your area for after school homework help now as it may be more challenging to make time for this research once school resumes.

