‘Smash an Indian’ incident: 3 arrested in US

NEW YORK: Three people have been arrested and charged in the US in connection with the murder case of a 43-year-old Indian-origin store owner who was gunned down outside his home in South Carolina in March.

The incident had sent shockwaves through the Indian-American community in the country.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com