Smash! Table Tennis Takes Off at India House

HOUSTON: India House took another step in hosting sports activities that are popular on the Indian subcontinent. Cricket is already being played for about a decade, but now table tennis enthusiasts have found a new home at India House.

Launched in mid-October, table tennis enthusiasts are attending the Friday evening sessions. Two brand new Stiga table tennis tables are available for the participants. Both tables were purchased through the sponsorship of Pankaj and Avni Malani. For those waiting to play, a carom board is also available.

After filling out a medical disclaimer form, the participants enjoy both singles and doubles games. Many of the games are surprisingly close. Table tennis continues every Friday from 6-8 pm.

“It is an opportunity for table tennis players at all skill levels to enjoy the sport,” explained Table Tennis coordinator Jyoti Kulkarni. “For the introductory sessions, we had players ranging in age from 30 to 77, both men and women, players from the nearby community, and even a player from Hong Kong.

“”We will arrange for other play times and plan to hold a tournament soon,” promised India House Executive Director Col. Vipin Kumar (retired).

For additional information and registration, visit www.indiahouseinc.org/programs-services/table-tennis/