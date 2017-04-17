Eye Level- Home Page
Snapchat CEO allegedly said India “too poor” to consider expansion

Added by Indo American News on April 17, 2017.
According to a report by Variety, the disparaging comment was made by the CEO of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel during a meeting to discuss the growth of the app’s user base in 2015.

While Indians are increasingly downloading Snapchat on their smartphones, the company’s CEO feels India is “too poor” to seriously consider expanding its user base.

According to a report by Variety , the disparaging comment was made by the CEO of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel, allegedly during a meeting to discuss the growth of the app’s user base in 2015.

