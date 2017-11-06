Some Tried To Create A Rift Between MS Dhoni And Me: Virat Kohli

Their bonding has become stronger with the passage of time and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is proud of the fact that no external force has been able to affect his friendship with predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“A lot of people try to plug in stories of rift between us. The best part is neither he reads those articles nor do I. And when the people see us together, they wonder ‘wasn’t there rift between the two’. We laugh among ourselves and say we didn’t know there was one,” Kohli said during an episode of web-series ‘Breakfast With Champions’.

Credit: ndtv.com