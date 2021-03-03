Sonal Shah: New Fellow at the University of Chicago

Chicago: On March 1, 2021, the University of Chicago Center for Effective Government (CEG), based at the the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, welcomed its first cohort of four Senior Practitioner Fellows—Liza Goitein, Jennifer Horn, Natalie Y. Moore, and Sonal Shah (AB’90)—who will advance the work of reform as part of the Center’s newly-launched annual fellowship program.

The Senior Practitioner Fellowship program brings together a diverse set of leaders—elected leaders, former government officials, policymakers, advocates, nonprofit leaders, and journalists—for in-depth analyses and stewardship of institutional reforms. Each Fellow leverages the expertise from her field and brings passion for a particular area of government effectiveness to a community of students, faculty, and practitioners with similar passions and the resources to effect change. at the University of Chicago. “