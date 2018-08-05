Sonali Bendre has gone bald and says, “In this moment I am really happy”
P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don’t have to fuss over my hair!”
Sonali Bendre revealed last month that she was diagnosed with cancer, but she’s taking it in her stride.
The Bollywood star took to Instagram on Friendship Day to share her latest transformation sitting alongside her buds Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi.
She wrote: “This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy.”
Credit: images.dawn.com