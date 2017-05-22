Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2017: Sonam has this to say about ruling the red carpet

Sonam Kapoor is a queen at Cannes 2017 and she knows it. Sonam has been a constant at the Cannes red carpet and she knows how to win the game — every single time. As Sonam walked the red carpet on day five at the 70th Cannes Film Festival in a beautiful Elie Saab gown, there were many who felt she is playing safe. But did Sonam care? Not a bit. In fact, this is what Sonam herself has to say. Quoting Audrey Hepburn, she wrote on Twitter, “I believe in pink. I believe that laughing is the best calorie burner. I believe in kissing, kissing a lot. I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day and I believe in miracles.” She also shared a heart-stopping photo of herself.

