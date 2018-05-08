MFAH- Home Page
Sonam Kapoor ties the knot with Anand Ahuja

Added by Indo American News on May 8, 2018.
Saved under Bollywood News
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tie the knot in Mumbai.

After years of staying tight-lipped about her relationship status, Sonam Kapoor today tied the knot with her longtime beau Anand Ahuja. The wedding took place at Sonam’s aunt Kavita Ahuja’s heritage bungalow Rockdale in Bandra, Mumbai.

Sonam was dressed in a red ensemble. The wedding guest list included her family members Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor among others. The close friends of the family Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Rani Mukerji, Jawed Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur also.

Credit: indianexpress.com

