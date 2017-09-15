Songs to Wipe Away a Grandparent’s Anxieties After Hurricane Harvey

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: Perhaps it’s because he – as well as three other members of his usual group of musicians – is a grandparent himself, but the Mohammed Rafi styled crooner with a silky baritone voice and a penchant for breaking into lyrics if given a microphone or near a stage, Surender Talwar, never forgets to spread joy on Grandparents Day. This past Sunday, September 10 (the official National GP Day), he once again – as he has done for several years now – serenaded Indian seniors along with his backup group of players, who should aptly be named the GP (for Grand Performing) Players.

And the Indian Seniors Citizen Association welcomed the GPP with open arms, especially in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey when the anxieties of the older generation have been running amok. The program that Talwar arranged ran for over two-hours at India House and included performances by two young singers who have won awards at local talent shows, Sri Sanvitha and Akhila Mamandur as well as Sonali Mohanty and Prema. Govind Shetty on tabla, Jamal Rashmi on harmonium, Tej Ganju on harmonium and tabla and young Ashwin on electronic keyboard provided backup music.

Rashmi sang two ghazals and a young boy, Krushal Phada sang a song from the movie Dangal. Talwar joined up with Akhila for a duet and a lady from the audience got so excited she danced in front of the stage! Chief guests were Dr. Raj Bhalla, Bobby Singh and Vanitha Pothuri, President of the Indo American Charity Foundation which regularly supports ISCA, and they handed out tokens of appreciation to all the artists. And, as usual, the dependable Darshak Thakkar of Krishna Sounds provided the sound system.

“It was a joyful event for us seniors,” said ISCA President Praful Gandhi after the show, “and much needed after all the stressful news from Hurricane Harvey.” Over 270 people came, some with their grandkids, for the regular ISCA meeting and the program. Each grandparent was given a coffee mug that was personalized with “Best Grandparent” emblazoned across the front in white of black permanent marker by young 9 to 14 year-old kids sitting in the lobby outside the hall. And Bhojan restaurant provided the buffet meal after the program.

“We’ve always enjoyed doing this show the most,” said Talwar of himself and the GP Players, “as we can brighten the day for these seniors as well as take them down memory lane with oldies they can sing along too. And they are always highly appreciative of it!” Talwar sang some of his trademark songs and the other singers captured the rhythms and high notes to resounding applause.