Soon, tech to detect heart attacks when one is at wheel

Added by Indo American News on June 14, 2017.
Scientists are developing a new system that can predict if a car driver is about to have a heart attack, a feature that would help avoid road accidents due to an unexpected cardiac event.

“A large number of traffic incidents are caused by (drivers suffering) medical conditions while driving, specifically cardiovascular events, such as myocardial infarction and myocardial ischemia,” said Kayvan Najarian, from University of Michigan in the US.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

