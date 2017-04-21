SOS Presents Panel on Balancing Career by Women Executives

HOUSTON: Several accomplished women entrepreneurs and senior executives got together at the Houstonian on Saturday, April 16 for an insightful discussion about what it takes to be a professionally successful woman and how to balance work, relationships, personal growth and philanthropic efforts.

SOS (Share Our Secrets), an organization led by Ranvir “Biki” Mohindra, which teaches Millennial’s the intricacies of climbing the corporate ladder, personal growth and enrichment and contributing to society, sponsored the discussion.

The conversation explored several universal topics such as the meaning of success, the concept of balance in life, dealing with gender and ethnic biases at work, overcoming guilt associated with taking time for oneself, delegating successfully, when and how to choose career path changes.

Panelists included Jenny Moore, the inventor of Blingguard, who is now a regular on home shopping networks; Huma Jafry, a nanotechnologist and a TED speaker who runs her own R&D company; Farida Abjani, who runs a successful home health agency and is passionately involved in philanthropic efforts; Devina Bhojwani, who runs a very successful Gymboree franchise and Sayli Kulkarni, technology director at Xpediant Solutions who also is significantly focused on community efforts as a board member of SOS and PAIR.

Preity Bhagia, an alumnus of SOS, an entrepreneur and a writer, was also a panelist at the event and was instrumental in bringing together the very accomplished panel and facilitating a thought-provoking discussion.

In the true SOS spirit, a lot of counter-intuitive thinking was seen at work. The traditional idea of success being fame and riches was challenged and its co-relation with happiness was examined. Jenny, Huma and Devina shared personal stories demonstrating their courageous decisions to go against the flow in their career paths and how it has paid off for them.

Sayli Kulkarni shared her journey as a student of SOS and her non-traditional career and personal life choices. Farida Abjani, tugged at heartstrings when she spoke about her father, as her role model, for her philanthropic efforts. Preity Bhagia focused on the importance of personal growth and encouraged the audience to throw the idea of perfect balance out of the window and learn to fully “embrace the chaos”.

This was a another successful community oriented event in the series of various such events organized by SOS recently, including the recently held seminar about the demonetization of Indian currency and the upcoming event about post-election reactions and tensions on April 30 at India House.

More information about these events is available at ShareOurSecrets.org.