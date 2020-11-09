Southwestern Bank Celebrates 23rd Anniversary

Houston: Southwestern National Bank is incredibly proud to be marking our 23rd anniversary. 2020 is a special year where the world is facing an unprecedented health crisis. While it’s not a time for celebration, it is still important for us to reflect on the past, and more importantly, to focus on the future. CEO Mark Simmons said it’s been 23 years since the founding of Southwestern National Bank.

There have been many challenges and rewards that we have learned from, and we appreciate them all. Our continued success comes from our two most significant assets, our customers and employees. Our customers continually show their confidence in us by giving us their business and recommending us to others. We are grateful for that confidence, and we will continue to do all we can to earn it. That confidence is a special thanks to our talented and dedicated employees who operate our bank with a high level of quality and consistency in mind. Those efforts and continued dedication give us all reasons to be excited about our future.

Chairwoman Jody Lee added the SWNB family will continue to work together and provide excellent services to the communities we serve. We are also proud and honored that Director General Mr. Robert Lo from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office of Houston and the Directors of Southwestern National Bank joined the management team and employees to celebrate this important milestone.