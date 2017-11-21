Southwestern National Bank Celebrates 20th Anniversary

HOUSTON: Southwestern National Bank celebrated its 20th year anniversary with a celebration on Nov, 9, 2017.

The Board of Directors and President/CEO, Gary Owens, welcomed guests who attended the anniversary celebration. Special guests included State Representative Gene Wu; a representative from Congressman Al Green’s office; Dawn Lin, Director of Overseas Chinese Affairs from the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China

Houston Office; Zhenqun Fang, Counsel of Overseas Chinese Affairs; Tiehong Zhang, Harris County Civil Court; Theresa Chang, Culture Center of Taipei Economics, and Cultural Office Houston Office Director Sophia Chuang. Sugar Land Mayor Joe R. Zimmerman was unable to attend the celebration, but his office sent a proclamation to congratulate Southwestern National Bank’s 20 years of success.

In his remarks, Owens said, Chairman C.K Lee and a group of Organizing Directors had a vision to create a bank that served the local community in 1997. The Bank started with a little over $10 million in total assets and 12 employees. Over the past 20 years, Southwestern National Bank has strived to reach every sector of the community it serves to provide the appropriate financial services to meet their customer needs and high-quality customer service.

The Bank has grown steadily with branches in the Houston, Sugar Land, Richardson, Plano, Austin and Southern California markets. Southwestern National Bank reports approximately $400 million in total assets.

Southwestern National Bank is also a proud supporter of numerous community events. The bank provides monthly seminars to the community, free of charge, on a variety of valuable financial topics. Southwestern National Bank is also proud of its annual scholarship award program that provides deserving students in the community financial assistance for college. (Member FDIC)