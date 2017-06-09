Southwestern National Bank Celebrates Sugar Land Branch 12th Anniversary

SUGAR LAND: Southwestern National Bank – Sugar Land branch, located at 3508 Highway 6, Sugar Land, celebrated its 12th anniversary on May 25, 2017.

Those in attendance to greet customers and extend the Bank’s appreciation for their business were President/CEO Gary Owens, Operations Officer Jenny Chien, Chairman of the Board, C.K. Lee, board member Hasu Patel, and Vice Chairman Ted Hsieh. Refreshments were served.

Mr. Owens stated that the bank looks forward to continued growth in the area and is very appreciative of the community’s continued support. Southwestern National Bank is a minority owned community bank headquartered at 6901 Corporate Drive, Houston, in Chinatown.

The bank is centered in a dynamic and bustling business community that is highly diversified in its ethnicity and rich in culture. The bank has five branches located in Texas, including the main location in Houston, and branches in Sugar Land, Plano, Richardson and Austin. The Bank is opening a second location in Richardson later in 2017.

This privately owned community bank was founded on November 3, 1997, according to the bank’s website (www.swnbk.com).

“We understand that our customers have individual needs that can best be served by the traditional banking services that we provide. We cater to our customers’ needs in a customized and personalized way,” continued Mr. Owens. “We know we are not the only bank in the community deserving of your trust and confidence so we strive even harder to earn your business”.

To better serve our community the bank staff speaks several languages, including but not limited to Hindi, Urdu, Taiwanese, Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean and Vietnamese. The bank offers a wide range of products in order to meet a customer’s financial needs. (Member FDIC).