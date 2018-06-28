Southwestern National Bank’s Scholarship Awards Ceremony

HOUSTON: On June 21, Southwestern National Bank hosted its 13th Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony. Recipients, Kelly Tseng, Charlie Zong, Laura Li and Bowen Mei, were each presented with a $1,000 scholarship by Chairman C.K. Lee and CEO Gary Owens, who congratulated them and wished them all a bright and successful future.

Dallas Regional President, Mohammed Younus, also presented recipient, Michelle Wen, with a $1,000 scholarship on June 18, 2018 at the Dallas Regional Office.

