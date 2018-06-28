MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page

Southwestern National Bank’s Scholarship Awards Ceremony

Added by Indo American News on June 28, 2018.
Saved under Community, Headlines
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

 IMG_5888

HOUSTON: On June 21, Southwestern National Bank hosted its 13th Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony. Recipients, Kelly Tseng, Charlie Zong, Laura Li and Bowen Mei, were each presented with a $1,000 scholarship by Chairman C.K. Lee and CEO Gary Owens, who congratulated them and wished them all a bright and successful future.SWNP_iN

Dallas Regional President, Mohammed Younus, also presented recipient, Michelle Wen, with a $1,000 scholarship on June 18, 2018 at the Dallas Regional Office. 
(Member FDIC)

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *