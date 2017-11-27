S&P: India’s outlook ‘stable’, growth to remain strong over next 2 years

NEW DELHI: Global agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) on Friday maintained status quo on India’s sovereign ratings but said that stable outlook reflects that growth will remain strong over the next two years. It kept India’s outlook ‘stable’ in its latest ratings.

Elaborating on the rating, S&P said India will maintain its sound external accounts position and fiscal deficits will remain broadly in line with expectations.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com