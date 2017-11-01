Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

SpiceJet working on planes that don’t need runways

Added by Indo American News on November 1, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
SpiceJet has been working closely with Japan's Setouchi Holdings to explore opportunities for small 10 to 14-seater amphibious plane

SpiceJet has been working closely with Japan’s Setouchi Holdings to explore opportunities for small 10 to 14-seater amphibious plane

NEW DELHI: In a first, SpiceJet is trying to change the traditional need of the airstrips and runways. Yes, you read that right! This new project of SpiceJet and a Japanese firm can change the future of the aviation sector. The airline has said that it “is exploring the introduction of smaller fixed wing aircraft to provide air connectivity to places which have hitherto remained unconnected due to infrastructural challenges.”

With an aim to provide air connectivity to the remotest parts, SpiceJet added that it is working closely with Japan’s Setouchi Holdings to explore opportunities for small 10 to 14-seater amphibious plane operations.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

 

 

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *