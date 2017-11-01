SpiceJet working on planes that don’t need runways

NEW DELHI: In a first, SpiceJet is trying to change the traditional need of the airstrips and runways. Yes, you read that right! This new project of SpiceJet and a Japanese firm can change the future of the aviation sector. The airline has said that it “is exploring the introduction of smaller fixed wing aircraft to provide air connectivity to places which have hitherto remained unconnected due to infrastructural challenges.”

With an aim to provide air connectivity to the remotest parts, SpiceJet added that it is working closely with Japan’s Setouchi Holdings to explore opportunities for small 10 to 14-seater amphibious plane operations.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com